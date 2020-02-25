Mumbai Crime: Accused phones uncle, informs him of murder, tells him was going to kill self

Thane: A 27-year-old woman was strangled to death by her husband over a petty issue in Bhiwandi on Sunday. After killing his wife, the 32-year-old accused telephoned his uncle to narrate the incident and informed him that after the murder, he was now ending his life.

The Bhiwandi police was yet to get any details about the accused. The incident occurred on Sunday evening. A case was registered on Monday at the Bhiwandi city police station. The accused, Arvind Kesarwani, 32, ran a mobile shop, while his deceased wife, Sapna Kesarwani, 27, was a housewife. They resided in Shreerang Nagar, Kamla hotel, Bhiwandi. The couple married five year ago, said the police.

According to Manish Patil, the Bhiwandi City police ststion inspector, said, “They started an argument over some issue. Their argument turned ugly and they started to fight. In a fit of rage, Arvind allegedly strangled Sapna with a blanket.”

He informed his uncle that he stangulated his wife to death and was going to commit suicide. The couple has two kids. An 8-month-old son was at home at the time of the incident, while a 5-year-old daughter was outside. A case of murder was registered at the Bhiwandi City police station and a hunt has been launched to nab the accused,” said the inspector.

“During the probe, it was found that the accused would often pick fights with his wife over domestic issues. On Sunday evening, when their daughter went out, they fought again and he strangulated his wife,” said the cop.