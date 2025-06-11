 Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth ₹1.95 Lakh; Case Registered
Two fraudsters posing as police officers duped a 70-year-old woman and made off with gold bangles worth nearly ₹2 lakh. The incident occurred in Kandivali and a case has been registered at Charkop Police Station under charges of cheating and impersonation.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
Fraudsters posing as cops steal gold bangles from 70-year-old woman in Kandivali | Representational Image

The victim, Godavari Singh, a resident of Malad, had gone to feed chapatis to a cow on New Link Road in Kandivali on Tuesday morning. While she was there, two men approached her on a motorcycle claiming to be police officers. Engaging her in conversation, they used sleight of hand to steal two gold bangles weighing 30 grams from her wrist. The value of the stolen jewelry is estimated at ₹1.95 lakh.

Realizing she had been tricked, Singh immediately filed a complaint at the Charkop Police Station. A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 204 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against two unidentified accused.

