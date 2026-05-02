 Mumbai Crime: 67-Year-Old Eatery Owner Cheated Of ₹2.35 Lakh By Fake Customs Officer In Airport Gold Scam
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Mumbai Crime: 67-Year-Old Eatery Owner Cheated Of ₹2.35 Lakh By Fake Customs Officer In Airport Gold Scam

A 67-year-old Mumbai eatery owner was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.35 lakh by a man posing as a customs officer who promised a discounted 100-gram gold biscuit. The accused collected cash at Mumbai airport and vanished, leading to an FIR by Sahar police.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, May 02, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
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A Mumbai eatery owner lost ₹2.35 lakh after a fraudster posing as a customs officer promised discounted gold biscuits | Representative Image

Mumbai, May 2: A 67-year-old eatery owner was allegedly cheated by a man posing as a customs officer at Mumbai International Airport. The accused allegedly impersonated a customs officer and lured the victim into buying gold biscuits at a lower price, thereby defrauding him of Rs 2.35 lakh. The Sahar police have registered an FIR against an unidentified individual for allegedly cheating.

Police said the complainant, Jaykara Shetty, a resident of Jogeshwari East, runs an eatery named ‘Hindusthan Hindu’ in the same area. On April 14, while he was at his eatery, a man aged around 55 visited the place, had a meal, and introduced himself as a customs officer named Sayyad Yasin.

Gold deal offer turns into fraud

The accused told Shetty that the customs department had seized gold biscuits and offered to sell him a 100-gram gold biscuit for Rs 2.3 lakh. He asked Shetty to bring the money to Mumbai International Airport, and they exchanged mobile numbers.

The next day, at around 11:30 am, Shetty reached the airport’s taxi stand with the cash and called Yasin. The accused arrived at the spot and took him to the first floor of the airport building via a lift, where there was a parking area. Yasin took Rs 2.35 lakh in cash from Shetty, saying he would bring the gold biscuit from his customs office, and left.

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Victim approaches police later

After waiting for about 15 minutes, Shetty tried calling him, but his phone was switched off. He then realised he had been cheated. Initially, he did not inform anyone about the incident, but after a few days, feeling disturbed, he approached the police and filed a complaint. The Sahar police registered the case on April 28.

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