Mumbai Crime: 65-Year-Old Telangana Man Arrested For Allegedly Supplying Fake Amul Milk Pouches To Adulteration Racket

Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a Telangana-based suspect accused of printing and supplying counterfeit Amul milk pouches linked to a milk adulteration racket | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 65-year-old man from Telangana for allegedly supplying counterfeit milk pouches bearing the names of reputed brands such as Amul and Gokul to a gang involved in adulterating and selling milk.

The accused has been identified as Ramulu Guruvaryya Bodupalli, 65. According to the Crime Branch, he had allegedly set up a printing unit in Vasai East where counterfeit Amul milk pouches were manufactured.

Dahisar Raid Led To Breakthrough

A few days ago, the Crime Branch had raided a premises in Dahisar and seized a large quantity of adulterated milk being sold in the names of Amul and Gokul. Three persons — Lingaya Bhikshamaya Ganta (42), Saidulu Yadaya Jangili (33) and Yadaya Chandraya Batulla (33) — were arrested in connection with the case.

During their interrogation, investigators learnt about the person allegedly supplying the counterfeit packaging material to the milk adulteration racket.

Following the lead, the Crime Branch traced Bodupalli to Telangana and arrested him. Police said he had established a printing unit at Babubhai Shahani Compound, opposite Laxmi Industries near Waliv Phata in Vasai East. The counterfeit milk pouches bearing the Amul brand name were allegedly printed at the facility.

Fake Pouches Sold For Rs 2.50

According to the preliminary investigation, Bodupalli allegedly sold the counterfeit pouches to milk adulteration gangs for Rs 2.50 per pouch. Police said he had been supplying the fake packaging to such gangs since the Covid-19 period.

Investigators suspect that he was printing and supplying around 30,000 to 50,000 counterfeit pouches every month.

The preliminary probe has also revealed that Bodupalli allegedly printed and sold approximately 20 lakh fake milk pouches between 2021 and July 2026.

Wider Network Under Scanner

Police suspect that the counterfeit packaging was being used to sell adulterated milk to consumers while making it appear as though it was manufactured by reputed dairy brands.

The Crime Branch has seized machinery worth approximately Rs 10 lakh from the Vasai East facility that was allegedly being used to manufacture the counterfeit pouches.

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The investigation is underway to identify other milk adulterators who purchased the fake pouches from Bodupalli and uncover the wider network involved in the racket.

The action was carried out under the guidance of DCP (D-1) Navnath Dhawale by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Yede-Patil of Unit 12 and his team.

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