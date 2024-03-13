Mumbai Crime: 63-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death In Malabar Hill, House Servant Under Suspicion

63-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death In Malabar Hill |

Mumbai: A senior female citizen has been murdered within the Malabar Hill police limits. The husband of the deceased is the owner of a jewelery showroom. A police officer said that the name of the victim was Jyoti Shah (63) and she was alone in the house.

According to information received from Malabar Hill Police, the victim lived with her husband in nepean sea. The suspicion of this murder is going on the servant working in that house. Sources said that this servant was hired only two days ago. There is no trace of the servant since her murder.

A police officer said that Jyoti was murdered by strangulation. The reason for Jyoti's murder is not known yet and investigation is going on whether something was stolen from the house or not. When Jyoti's husband came home on the evening, he saw Jyoti in an unconscious state and informed the police.

Police said that when Mukesh reached home, the door was locked from inside. He had the key of the house and opened the door. When Mukesh went to the bedroom, he saw Jyoti lying unconscious.

Jyoti's husband Mukesh Shah has a jewelery showroom and he was not at home at this time. As soon as information about this matter was received, Malabar Hill Police reached the spot and started investigation. The team of Mumbai Crime Branch is also parallelly investigating this case.