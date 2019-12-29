Mumbai Crime: 63-year-old woman stabbed to death in Virar flat

In a shocking incident, a 63-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a flat in Virar by an unidentified killer.
According to Hindustan Times, the police suspect that the killer was known to the victim. The incident came to light when on Friday evening, Manohar Dombal (65) entered their flat and saw his wife Manisha stabbed with a kitchen knife. Later, when neighbours heard Manohar’s screams, they alerted the police.
The victim lived with her husband and niece in a ground floor flat. The flat was ransacked and cash and jewellery worth Rs 7.28 lakh were stolen. The cops have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 397 (dacoity or robbery leading to murder) and 459 (house trespass) of the IPC.
The cops have said that the building had no CCTV cameras or security personnel, the main door of the flat had two doors which were not broken. A police officer told the Hindustan Times, “We will question the victim’s husband and 21-year-old niece, Kushi, who was adopted by the family.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)