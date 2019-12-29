Mumbai Crime: 63-year-old woman stabbed to death in Virar flat

In a shocking incident, a 63-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a flat in Virar by an unidentified killer.

According to Hindustan Times, the police suspect that the killer was known to the victim. The incident came to light when on Friday evening, Manohar Dombal (65) entered their flat and saw his wife Manisha stabbed with a kitchen knife. Later, when neighbours heard Manohar’s screams, they alerted the police.