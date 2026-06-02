 Mumbai Crime: 61-Year-Old Kenyan National Detained In Vakola For Allegedly Staying In India Illegally For Nearly 25 Years
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Mumbai Crime: 61-Year-Old Kenyan National Detained In Vakola For Allegedly Staying In India Illegally For Nearly 25 Years

Vakola Police have detained a 61-year-old Kenyan national, Osino Anthony Omondi, for allegedly staying in India illegally for nearly 25 years. Police said his passport and visa had expired and that he was found living in Santacruz East after a verification exercise conducted by the Vakola Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, June 02, 2026, 06:45 AM IST
Mumbai Crime: 61-Year-Old Kenyan National Detained In Vakola For Allegedly Staying In India Illegally For Nearly 25 Years
Vakola Police detained a Kenyan national after verifying that his passport and visa had expired years ago | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 1: A Kenyan national was detained by the Vakola Police for allegedly staying in India without valid documents for nearly 25 years.

Passport and visa found expired

The accused, Osino Anthony Omondi, 61, was living alone at Bismillah Saidu Chawl on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Vakola, Santacruz East.

Crime Police Inspector Varun Bandkar said Omondi came to Mumbai in 1991 for education and completed his LLB in 2000. Police said he later assisted Kenyan nationals visiting India for medical treatment and medicines, which became his livelihood.

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Acting on specific information, the Vakola Anti-Terrorism Squad verified his nationality and found that his passport and visa had expired. He was detained on May 29.

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