Mumbai Crime: 58-Year-Old Woman Arrested For False Bomb Remark At Airport | File Pic

Mumbai: A 58-year-old woman from Chandivli was arrested on Wednesday after immigration officials at Mumbai International Airport stopped her from boarding a Mumbai-Delhi flight for allegedly screaming that a bomb was planted in a Mumbai-Ghaziabad flight and creating chaos on the premises. The Sahar Police have registered an FIR against the woman for allegedly creating panic and disrupting public order at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.



According to the FIR, the incident took place on March 25 at around 10 am inside the airport premises. The accused, identified as Shanti Kothari, allegedly made alarming and threatening remarks while boarding a flight, causing fear among passengers and airport staff.



The complainant, a 28-year-old airline staff member working at the airport, stated that he was on duty at Gate No. 51 when the incident occurred. As part of his responsibilities, he was making routine announcements and assisting passengers during the boarding process for Mumbai to Delhi (6E 355).

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During this time, Kothari, who was present near the boarding gate, allegedly began shouting and making provocative statements. She shouted while boarding, "Don't go on the Ghaziabad flight, there's a bomb in it." According to the complaint, she questioned the situation and made remarks that created confusion and fear among those present.



Despite attempts to manage the situation, the accused allegedly continued her behaviour, leading to concerns about passenger safety and public order. The matter was immediately reported to the airport security authorities, including CISF personnel and other concerned departments.



Following the incident, a meeting of airport security agencies was held, after which a formal complaint was lodged at the Sahar Police Station.



Based on the complaint, the police on March 25 registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for acts endangering public safety, criminal intimidation, and causing public nuisance. The police are investigating her background.

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