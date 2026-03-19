Mumbai Crime: 56-Year-Old Ophthalmologist Robbed Of ₹2.14 Lakh Gold Chain In Borivali Snatching Incident; Case Registered

Doctor targeted in late-night chain snatching by bike-borne accused in Borivali | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 14: A 56-year-old ophthalmologist was robbed of a gold chain worth ₹2.14 lakh by two unidentified motorists in Borivali (West) late on Tuesday night. A case has been registered at the MHB Colony Police Station and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

The victim, Dr Nimesh Mehta, a resident of Borivali, runs Divyadrishti Eye Care Centre and is a practising ophthalmologist. According to police, Dr Mehta had stepped out for his routine walk around 9 pm on March 16.

Instead of his usual route, he headed towards Sudhir Phadke Bridge to visit an under-redevelopment building belonging to his friend. At around 9.35 pm, while walking from the bridge towards Bhagwati Hospital, he briefly stopped near a traffic signal where vehicles had halted.

Chain snatched by bike-borne accused

At that moment, a black motorcycle with two unidentified men approached him. The rider, wearing a black helmet, slowed down while the pillion rider suddenly snatched the gold chain from Dr Mehta’s neck and the duo sped away. Dr Mehta raised an alarm and chased the accused up to a nearby junction, but they managed to escape towards Borivali East via the bridge.

Details of stolen jewellery

The stolen jewellery includes a used gold chain weighing about 30 grams, along with two pendants: a rectangular Swiss gold pendant weighing approximately 10 grams and a smaller round pendant inscribed with “Mahalakshmyai Namah,” weighing around 3 grams. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at ₹2.14 lakh.

Police launch search, scan CCTV footage

Locals present nearby informed him about the presence of CCTV cameras in the area and advised him to approach the police. He later filed a complaint with the police along with his son.

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Police said the accused are aged between 30 and 35 years. The rider was wearing a helmet, while the pillion rider had a medium build, wheatish complexion, and was dressed in a black shirt and pants.

Further investigation is underway, and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the suspects.

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