Mumbai Crime: 5 Alleged Fake Doctors Booked After Crime Branch, BMC Raid Clinics In Deonar And Bandra East

Crime Branch teams and BMC medical officers raided five clinics in Deonar and Bandra East and seized medicines and medical equipment | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken action against five fake doctors allegedly practising medicine without possessing any recognised medical degree or valid medical licence.

The Crime Branch received credible information about individuals allegedly treating patients despite having no formal medical education or qualifications, charging hefty fees and putting the health of citizens at risk.

Acting on the information, teams from Crime Branch Units 6 and 8, along with medical officers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), conducted raids at five clinics in Zakir Hussain Nagar and Deonar, as well as Naupada-Bandra East.

Raids Conducted

During the raids, the teams found the accused allegedly examining patients and administering medicines. The accused have been identified as Sagir Ahmed Abdul Majid Hashmi (39), who operated Dr Sagir Clinic; Akhilesh Kumar Devendra Kumar Dubey (47), of Gayatri Clinic; Mehmud Alam Mohammad Sharif Sheikh (36), of Ayesha Clinic; Keshav Prasad Kuddur Patel (56), of Patel Clinic; and Mohammad Aftab Shaukim Khan (56), of Aftab Khan Clinic.

According to the police, none of the accused possessed a valid medical licence or registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council. They allegedly posed as qualified doctors and illegally treated patients suffering from various ailments.

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Equipment And Medicines Seized

Medical equipment and medicines, including injections, bottles, syringes and antibiotic tablets, worth approximately Rs 1,19,324 were seized during the raids.

Cases have been registered against the five accused at Deonar Police Station and Nirmal Nagar Police Station in Mumbai. Further investigation is underway.

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