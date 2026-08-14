Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Adulterating Amul & Gokul Milk In Kandivali East, 74 Litres Seized - VIDEO | X/Mumbai Police

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar Police busted an alleged milk adulteration racket in Kandivali East and arrested a 48-year-old man who was reportedly caught adulterating branded milk with impure water.

According to Mumbai Police, the Detection Squad of Samta Nagar Police Station raided a residential premises in Kandivali East following a tip-off about the alleged operation. During the raid, the accused was allegedly found adulterating milk intended for sale to consumers.

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Adulterated Milk Seized

Police seized 74 litres of adulterated milk carrying Amul and Gokul labels, along with material allegedly used for adulteration and counterfeit empty milk pouches that were reportedly intended for packaging the products.

The accused was arrested following the raid, and a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act. Police said the action was taken to prevent the sale of adulterated dairy products and protect public health.

Food Safety Violations Raise Concerns

The development comes amid wider concerns over food safety violations across the country. Earlier, the government informed Parliament that more than 40,000 food samples were found to be non-conforming during 2025-26.

Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Suggests MCOCA Against Milk, Paneer Adulterators In Maharashtra

According to data presented by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav in the Lok Sabha, 2,23,808 food samples were analysed during 2025-26, of which 40,023 were found to be non-conforming, reported ANI.

Penalties & Convictions Recorded

The government also said 31,878 civil cases were decided with penalties, while 1,918 criminal convictions were recorded in food safety-related cases. The figures are provisional and may be revised following further laboratory testing and court proceedings.

The Mumbai Police said it remains committed to taking action against individuals involved in activities that could endanger public health.

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