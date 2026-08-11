Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Suggests MCOCA Against Milk, Paneer Adulterators In Maharashtra |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has suggested authorities invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved in adulterating milk, paneer and other food products, warning that such activities pose a serious threat to public health, particularly children.

Shinde issued the suggestions during a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House to review the progress of departmental targets under the ‘Developed Maharashtra 2047’ initiative for 2026-27. The issue was raised during a presentation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Adulteration Should Not Be Treated As Ordinary Offence: Shinde

Shinde said food adulteration should not be treated as an ordinary offence as it directly endangers the lives of citizens. Expressing particular concern over children consuming milk, he said adulterated food, including fake paneer, could expose people to serious health problems.

He directed officials to take strict action against adulterators without any leniency and register cases under MCOCA to create a strong deterrent. He also called for non-bailable offences to be registered against such offenders to prevent them from exploiting legal loopholes.

Special Legal Team To Strengthen Prosecution

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed the need to strengthen the legal process in food adulteration cases. He directed authorities to ensure that cases do not suffer because of procedural or legal shortcomings once they reach courts.

Shinde also ordered the formation of a special legal team comprising senior and experienced legal experts to assist in prosecuting food adulteration cases. He said all necessary legal measures should be taken to ensure that offenders face effective action.

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