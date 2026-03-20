Mumbai Crime: 46-Year-Old Bhandup Security Guard Stabbed By Wife’s Alleged Lover After Catching Them Together, Accused Arrested

Security guard critically injured in Bhandup stabbing after confronting wife and her alleged partner | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 19: A 46-year-old security guard was brutally stabbed and left critically injured in Bhandup after he caught his wife at the residence of her alleged paramour. The Bhandup police have arrested the accused, identified as Sachin Vasant Gharge, on charges of attempted murder.

Background of family dispute

According to the FIR, the victim resides with his family at Gaodevi Road in the Tembhipada area of Bhandup (West). The conflict traces back to a previous family dispute involving the victim's 38-year-old wife, who had earlier been arrested by the Bhandup police for allegedly stealing her mother-in-law's gold jewellery.

After her release from jail, the wife began living in a rented apartment in the same locality. During this period, the victim received information that she was involved in an extramarital affair with Sachin Gharge. Although the victim had confronted her regarding these allegations, she had consistently denied them.

Incident unfolds late at night

The situation escalated on the night of March 16. The wife had visited the victim’s home at approximately 10:00 pm. However, when the victim woke up around 1:00 am, he found his wife missing from the house.

Suspecting she might be with Gharge, the victim went to the accused's residence and knocked on the door. When he received no response, he forced entry by kicking the door open. Upon entering, he discovered his wife inside Gharge's home.

Accused attacks victim with knife

A heated argument ensued, during which Gharge allegedly hurled abuses at the victim and ordered him to leave. As the victim was exiting the premises, Gharge attacked him from behind with a knife, inflicting life-threatening injuries.

Hearing the victim’s cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot. A friend of the victim alerted the police and immediately transported him to Mulund General Hospital.

Victim shifted for advanced treatment

Due to the severity of the wounds, doctors at Mulund General Hospital provided primary treatment before transferring the victim to KEM Hospital for advanced care. He is currently undergoing treatment and remains under medical observation.

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Police action and investigation

The Bhandup police have booked Sachin Gharge for attempted murder under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are conducting further investigations into the matter.

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