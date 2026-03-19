Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Delivery Boy Assaulted By Mob In Kurla After BMC Encroachment Drive; 30 Booked

Mob attack on delivery boy in Kurla sparks police action after BMC encroachment drive turns violent | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 19: A 27-year-old delivery boy, Akshay Pawankumar Gupta, was allegedly assaulted by a group of 25–30 people near Kurla Station Road on Tuesday evening, prompting police to register a case against 30 individuals.

BMC action triggers confrontation

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 7:30 pm when Gupta, a resident of Abdul Sheth Chawl in Kurla (West), had gone to drop his younger sister’s friend at Kurla railway station. He had parked his vehicle near Sansar Hotel when he noticed roadside vendors displaying clothes such as jeans and shirts on the street.

Gupta reportedly informed a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official present at the spot about the encroachments. Acting on the tip-off, the official, along with 8–10 workers, began a clearance drive in the Akash Galli area, seizing items such as tables and stools placed outside shops.

Mob gathers, assault follows

During the operation, Gupta allegedly advised one of the shopkeepers to move his goods inside to avoid seizure. This led to a confrontation, with the shopkeeper questioning Gupta’s authority. The BMC official clarified that Gupta was not part of their team, following which the shopkeeper allegedly called other vendors and hawkers.

Within minutes, a mob gathered and began pushing and assaulting Gupta. The attackers allegedly dragged him towards a barricade, verbally abused him, and questioned his identity. Despite Gupta stating that he was a “common citizen,” the group allegedly continued the assault.

Injuries and police intervention

One of the assailants reportedly struck Gupta on the forehead with a punch-like object, causing him to collapse. He was then beaten with sticks and kicked by several individuals. Gupta also claimed that one person in the mob was carrying a knife, prompting him to attempt calling the police emergency number.

Kurla police reached the scene shortly after receiving information about the incident and rushed the injured Gupta to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Case registered, probe underway

Following preliminary medical care, police recorded Gupta’s statement and registered a case under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Gupta also alleged in his complaint that his gold and silver rings went missing during the attack.

Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media, and further investigation is underway.

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