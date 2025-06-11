 Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Singer Robbed Of ₹1.3 Lakh Phone In Bold Snatching By Bike-Borne Duo In Andheri; Case Registered
Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
Bike-borne thieves snatch phone from singer in Mumbai’s Andheri | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a daring snatching incident, a 45-year-old singer, V.N. Saniya, was robbed of her mobile phone worth ₹1.3 lakh by two bike-borne youths in Millat Nagar, Andheri (West), around 9:45 PM.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after Saniya had purchased dairy products from a shop in Jogeshwari and was returning home in an auto-rickshaw. While she was using her phone inside the rickshaw, a youth sitting pillion on a motorcycle suddenly snatched the device from her hand.

The accused, believed to be around 20 years old, managed to flee the spot with the phone. The Oshiwara Police have registered a case based on Saniya's complaint and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

