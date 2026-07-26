Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Ahmedabad Businessman Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman Acquaintance In Five-Star Hotel In Santacruz

Airport Police arrested an Ahmedabad businessman for allegedly raping a woman acquaintance at a five-star hotel in Santacruz East | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 25, 2026: The Airport Police on July 24 arrested a 45-year-old businessman from a five-star hotel in Santacruz East for allegedly raping a woman acquaintance there.

FIR Registered Under BNS

According to the police, the accused is a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The case has been registered under Sections 64 (punishment for rape), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(2) (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), and 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Accused Arrested From Hotel

Police said the accused and the complainant, a woman in her 30s, were acquainted with each other. The accused checked into a hotel in Santacruz East on July 20 and allegedly called the woman to meet him there. The alleged incident took place on July 22.

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Following the incident, the woman approached the Airport Police and lodged a complaint. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on July 23, and the accused was arrested from the hotel the next day.

He was produced before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which remanded him to police custody until July 29.

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