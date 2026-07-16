Kalyan Gang Rape Case: Prime Accused Arbaaz Khan Arrested At Mumbai Airport After Returning From Oman

Police arrested the prime accused in the Kalyan gang rape and blackmail case at Mumbai airport after he returned from Oman | AI Generated File Image

Kalyan, July 16: In a major breakthrough in the Kalyan gang rape and blackmail case, the Bazarpeth Police on Thursday arrested the prime accused, Arbaaz Khan, from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport soon after he arrived from Oman.

The accused had allegedly fled India after the crime, prompting the police to issue a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against him. He was intercepted by immigration authorities and subsequently taken into custody by the Bazarpeth Police.

Prime Accused Arrested

According to investigators, Arbaaz Khan allegedly befriended a young woman from a prominent locality in Kalyan, promised to marry her, and established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. Police alleged that he secretly recorded intimate videos of the victim without her knowledge.

The investigation further revealed that Arbaaz allegedly shared the videos with his associate, Moinuddin Khan, and another accused identified as Palalu. Police also claimed that Arbaaz showed the videos to his father, Salim Khan, before disappearing from India.

Officials alleged that after Arbaaz fled, Moinuddin Khan and Palalu repeatedly blackmailed the woman using the videos and allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times. The complaint further states that Salim Khan also allegedly attempted to sexually assault the victim.

Look-Out Circular Leads To Arrest

During the investigation, police learnt that Arbaaz had escaped to Oman, where he was reportedly employed as a chef at a reputed hotel. Based on this information, the Bazarpeth Police initiated the process for issuing a Look-Out Circular to prevent him from re-entering the country unnoticed.

On Thursday morning, Arbaaz landed at Mumbai airport from Oman. During immigration clearance, officials detected the active LOC against him, following which he was detained and the Bazarpeth Police were immediately informed. A police team reached the airport and formally arrested him.

Police officials said that Moinuddin Khan had already been arrested earlier in connection with the case. Efforts are now underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused, Salim Khan and Palalu, who are currently absconding.

Forensic Probe Continues

Investigators also said that the alleged videos and other electronic evidence have been sent for forensic examination as part of the ongoing probe. Police added that the survivor is being provided necessary protection and counselling while further investigation into the case continues.

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The arrest of the prime accused is expected to strengthen the investigation into one of Kalyan's high-profile sexual assault and blackmail cases, with police indicating that further legal action will follow based on the forensic findings and additional evidence collected during the investigation.

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