Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Chembur Man Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Motorcycle Into Friend After Argument, Victim Dies

Chembur police arrested a local businessman after a man died from injuries sustained when a motorcycle was allegedly deliberately rammed into him following an argument | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: A 44-year-old man has been arrested by the Chembur police for allegedly deliberately ramming a motorcycle into his friend following an argument at Thakkarbappa Colony in Chembur on Wednesday night. The victim sustained severe injuries and later died, according to the police.

The accused has been identified as Bharat alias Dharmendra Mishra, who runs a small grill-making business and resides in Chembur.

Police Say Dispute Escalated

Firojkhan Pathan, Senior Police Inspector of Nehru Nagar Police Station, said, “The accused and the deceased knew each other. The accused had a lottery business in the area where the crime occurred. Following a heated argument, the accused allegedly threatened the victim that he would run him over with a vehicle and subsequently did so.”

According to the complaint filed by 21-year-old Hemant Balothia, a resident of Chembur who works at Dhanda Welding, the incident took place at around 10.45 pm on August 12 near Vasantnagar, Triveni Bar, Thakkarbappa Colony.

Police said a dispute broke out between the accused and the victim, following which the accused allegedly rode the motorcycle at high speed and deliberately rammed it into the victim. The victim suffered severe injuries to his head, legs and stomach.

Victim Succumbed To Injuries

The injured man was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Following the incident, the Chembur police registered a case on August 13 under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, pertaining to dangerous driving.

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CCTV Footage Under Examination

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the altercation and the subsequent incident. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence from the area to establish the exact sequence of events.

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