Mumbai Crime: 42-Year-Old Car Dealer Arrested With Gun Magazine, 2 Live Cartridges During Naka-Bandi In Chembur

Police allegedly recovered a firearm magazine and two live rounds from a car during a security check on Sion-Trombay Road | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The Mumbai Police have arrested a 42-year-old car dealer after allegedly recovering a steel firearm magazine and two live cartridges from his Audi car during a naka-bandi on Sion-Trombay Road in Chembur.

The accused has been identified as Kamran Siraj Shaikh, a resident of Fakirwada in Ahilyanagar district. Police also seized his Audi A4 2.0 TDI car and mobile phone. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at around Rs 8.22 lakh.

Police Spot Suspicious Audi

According to the FIR, Police Constable Suhas Shankar Dupargude, 48, attached to the Govandi police station, was on patrol duty with other personnel on August 16. After completing their patrol, the team was directed by the control room to conduct a naka-bandi on Sion-Trombay Road in Chembur between 1.30 am and 3.30 am.

At around 3.30 am, police noticed an Audi car that had stopped some distance before the naka-bandi point. The vehicle aroused suspicion, following which the police approached the driver and questioned him.

The driver identified himself as Kamran Shaikh. When asked to produce the vehicle's documents, he allegedly failed to provide them. Police also questioned him about the purpose of his visit to Mumbai, but reportedly found his answers evasive.

Magazine, Live Rounds Recovered

Assistant Police Inspector Shrishail Gaikwad, the crime detection officer, subsequently reached the spot with his team and questioned Shaikh. During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found a black plastic box in a compartment on the front-left side of the car. The box reportedly contained a steel firearm magazine and two live rounds.

Police questioned Shaikh about possession of the magazine and cartridges. According to the FIR, he could not provide a satisfactory explanation or produce any documentary evidence, government authorisation, court order or licence permitting him to possess the items.

Also Watch:

Police subsequently arrested Shaikh and seized the magazine, two live cartridges, the Audi car and his mobile phone. A case has been registered against him under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act for allegedly possessing firearm-related articles without lawful authorisation and violating the arms prohibition order issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/