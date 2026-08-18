Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing ₹16.64 Lakh Gold, Cash From Army Officer’s Home At Cuffe Parade

Colaba Police recovered gold ornaments, foreign currency and Indian cash allegedly stolen from an Army officer’s residence | File Photo

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The Cuffe Parade Police arrested a woman in connection with the theft of 16 tolas and 6 grams of gold ornaments, foreign currency and Indian cash from an Army officer’s residence at the Hadditil Army Campus. The stolen property was valued at approximately Rs 16.64 lakh.

Police Trace Suspect Through CCTV

Acting on the complaint, the Cuffe Parade Police launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage recorded over five consecutive days. The investigators also conducted a technical analysis to trace the accused.

Based on the CCTV footage, technical inputs and other leads, the police identified and arrested the woman accused. The stolen gold ornaments, foreign currency and cash were subsequently recovered.

Police are conducting further investigation into the case to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the theft and whether the accused was involved in any other similar offences.

Army Family Reported Theft

The Colaba Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold ornaments, foreign currency and Indian cash from the residence of an Army officer in the Army Campus at Cuffe Parade. The stolen property, worth approximately Rs 16.64 lakh, was recovered following a detailed investigation.

According to police, the complainant, Savita Rajiv Dwivedi, 45, a resident of the Army Campus, Cuffe Parade, had left Mumbai with her family in January for a two-month trip. During their absence, gold ornaments weighing around 16 tolas and 6 grams, along with foreign currency and Indian cash, were stolen from a cupboard at their residence.

Woman Arrested, Stolen Property Recovered

Following the complaint, the Colaba Police registered a case and assigned the investigation to Police Sub-Inspector Prashant Nerkar.

While investigating the case under the guidance of senior officers, Nerkar and the Crime Detection Team examined CCTV footage for five consecutive days, analysed technical information and developed information through confidential informers.

Based on these leads, the police arrested the woman suspect and recovered the stolen property after conducting a detailed and skilful interrogation.

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The accused has been identified as Sapna Sanjay Singh (37), a resident of Room No. 09, Jacob House Building, NOFRA, Cuffe Parade. The operation was carried out under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Colaba Division, Senior Police Inspector Vinod Gaikwad and Police Inspector Anant Shinde.

The police team comprised PSI Prashant Nerkar, Police Head Constables Santosh Patil and Shekhar Phad, and Police Constables Sachin Khamkar, Vilas Jadhav and Kumar Patharut.

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