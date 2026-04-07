Mumbai Crime: 41-Year-Old Drunk Driver Rams Car Into Traffic Constable In Andheri, Booked | File Pic

Mumbai: The Andheri police have booked an individual for allegedly driving a car into a police personnel and damaging a breath analysis machine. The incident occurred in Andheri East on Sunday. After registering a case, the police issued a notice to the accused.



According to the police, on Sunday night, Sahar traffic police personnel were deployed at Satamwadi Junction on the Andheri–Ghatkopar Link Road in Andheri East. At around 1:15 am, a car approached the junction at high speed. Constable Pritam Omase, 37, attempted to stop the vehicle.



However, the driver slowed down briefly and then tried to flee. When the police attempted to intercept the car, the driver allegedly drove the vehicle into the constable, causing injury to his right leg. The breath analysing machine fell from the constable’s hand due to the impact and was damaged.





The police eventually managed to stop the vehicle. The driver identified himself as Virender Singh, 41, a resident of Sahar village, who works with a private company.



Police personnel detected the smell of alcohol while he was speaking. Subsequently, a breath analysis test was conducted, which revealed an alcohol level of 134.9 mg per 100 ml of blood.



The injured constable was taken to Cooper Hospital in Juhu for treatment.



The police registered a case on April 5 under Section 324(3) (mischief causing loss to government or local authority) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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