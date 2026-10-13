Mumbai Crime: 4 Truckloads Of Garbage Dumped In Mankhurd Drain, 4 Drivers Booked

Mankhurd police have booked four truck drivers for allegedly dumping garbage into a drain and public spaces in Mandala, raising concerns over sanitation and public health | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: In a serious case of illegal waste dumping, four truckloads of garbage allegedly brought from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai and Ghatkopar in Mumbai were dumped into a drain and at public places near Kurla Scrap Masjid Galli in Mandala, Mankhurd.

The Mankhurd police have registered a case against four vehicle drivers for allegedly causing unhygienic conditions, obstructing the flow of water in the drain and posing a health risk to local residents.

Police Receive Alert About Illegal Dumping

According to the FIR, Police Sub-Inspector Pravin Deepak Damodar, attached to Mankhurd police station, received information on October 11 at around 10.34 pm through the Mobile 02 unit's Mobile Data Terminal (MDT).

The alert reported that some persons were dumping garbage at Kurla Scrap Masjid Galli in Mankhurd without obtaining the requisite official permission.

Acting on the information, police personnel rushed to the spot, where they found four Tata Eicher vehicles allegedly unloading garbage. The complainant, Rizwan Bilawar Patel, 27, a resident of Mohite Patil Nagar in Mankhurd, was also present at the location.

Garbage Brought From Two Locations

During the inquiry, the driver of vehicle number MH 03 ES 1748, Arif Hasan Mohammad Shah, 25, and the driver of vehicle number MH 03 ES 7884, Rajabali Sayyadsab Shaikh, 30, allegedly told the police that the garbage they were carrying had been brought from Ghatkopar.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, MH 03 EG 2261 and MH 03 FC 3360, identified as Akash Mahendra Pratap and Sachin Subhash Chaudhary, respectively, allegedly stated that their loads had been brought from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai.

Drivers Booked Under BNS

Police found that all four drivers had allegedly dumped the waste in public spaces and the drain without official authorisation. The illegal dumping was likely to create unhygienic conditions, disrupt the flow of water in the drain and endanger the health of residents in the surrounding area, according to the FIR.

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Following an inspection and preparation of a panchnama at the spot, police took the four drivers into custody along with their vehicles and brought them to the police station for further action.

A case has been registered against the four drivers under Sections 326(C) and 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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