CIDCO Cracks Down On Illegal Debris Dumping In Navi Mumbai, Registers 171 Cases Against 456 People And Seizes 430 Dumpers |

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has registered 171 cases and taken legal action against 456 people for allegedly dumping construction debris illegally on its acquired land between 2023 and August 30, 2026. The crackdown has resulted in the seizure of 430 dumpers, seven trucks and several other vehicles and earthmoving machines used in the illegal activity.

CIDCO Warns Debris Mafia

“We will not tolerate the dumping of debris that poses a threat to human health and the environment on land acquired by CIDCO. The special drives conducted over the past few years have dealt a major blow to the debris mafia, and this strict action will continue,” said CIDCO Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde.

The action was carried out by CIDCO's unauthorised construction department under Mengde's leadership, with support from engineers of the engineering department, security officers and security personnel.

Illegal Dumping Cases Rise

The cases registered over the four-year period include 31 in 2023, 21 in 2024, 46 in 2025 and 69 up to August 30, 2026, indicating an increase in reported cases this year.

Of the 69 cases registered in 2026, Ulwe police station recorded the highest number at 18, followed by Vashi with 15, Kharghar with 11, Uran with 10 and Panvel City with nine. CBD police station registered two cases, while NRI, Nhava Sheva, Rabale and Koparkhairane police stations recorded one case each.

Apart from 430 dumpers, CIDCO seized seven trucks, one tempo, two JCB machines, two poclains and one bulldozer used in the alleged illegal activities.

According to CIDCO, construction debris generated at development sites in Mumbai and neighbouring areas is being illegally dumped on land acquired for various projects, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The corporation has also reported instances of unauthorised excavation and theft of natural soil.

Mengde appealed to citizens to report illegal debris dumping through CIDCO's website or at the concerned police station.

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