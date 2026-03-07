Mumbai Crime: 4 RCF Police Personnel Suspended After Criminal Case Registered Over Theft And Extortion Allegations

Four police personnel from RCF Police Station’s Anti-Terrorism Cell suspended after a criminal case was registered over alleged misconduct during a raid | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, March 6: An Assistant Police Inspector and three constables attached to the Anti-Terrorism Cell of RCF Police Station have been suspended after being booked in a case of alleged theft and extortion during an official operation to trace illegal Bangladeshi nationals.

FIR registered against police personnel

According to police officials, the accused include API Vijay Mahadev Sutar and constables Yogesh Vilas Khandke, Dhanashree Ramchandra More and Ravindra Bapusaheb Nemane. An FIR has been registered at RCF Police Station under Sections 305(A), 308(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Allegations of theft and extortion during raid

The allegations surfaced after the team allegedly stole cash and gold jewellery from the house of a woman in Navi Mumbai while conducting a raid as part of a drive to locate suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals. In another incident, the same accused are alleged to have extorted ₹5 lakh from a suspected Bangladeshi woman in Kalyan.

Complaint leads to internal inquiry

The alleged misconduct during the official raid came to light after a social activist lodged a complaint, following which an internal inquiry was initiated. Subsequently, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Shaikh transferred the probe to Chembur Police Station.

Arrests and suspension orders

During the course of the investigation, API Sutar and constable Yogesh Khandke were arrested, while constable Dhanashree More was arrested earlier in the case. All three have been placed under deemed suspension from the date of their arrest.

Constable Ravindra Nemane, who has been named in the case, has been absconding since the registration of the offence on January 25, 2026. As he has not been traced so far, he has also been placed under deemed suspension from the same date.

Details of suspension orders

Police said the suspension orders were accepted by Sutar and Khandke on February 19, while More acknowledged the order on February 20. Since Nemane remains absconding and could not be located at his residence, the suspension order was affixed on the door of his house on February 25 in the presence of panch witnesses. Further investigation in the case is underway.

