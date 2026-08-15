Mumbai Crime: 4 Haryana Candidates Sent To Judicial Custody Over Alleged Cheating Attempt Using Modified Devices In Exam

Four Haryana candidates were sent to judicial custody after police allegedly seized modified electronic devices during an exam in Powai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: Four candidates from Haryana were sent to judicial custody on Friday after five days of police remand over an alleged cheating attempt during a non-teaching staff examination at Central Sanskrit University.

The August 9 examination, held at Kendriya Vidyalaya in IIT-Powai, was for multi-tasking staff (Group D) posts, including guards and peons.

Modified Devices Seized

Powai police seized seven highly modified mobile devices from the accused, identified as Devendra Singh, Bhoop Singh, Ravi Singh and Ravindra Singh. The devices had no screens, keyboards or casings, leaving circuit boards with a SIM slot and a small wired battery.

They could be concealed in clothing, while a nano Bluetooth earbud inserted deep into the ear canal using a magnet remained invisible. In one case, doctors had to remove a micro Bluetooth device stuck in an accused's ear.

The setup also included a shirt-button-sized micro-camera capable of capturing or streaming images of the question paper to an external accomplice. The devices had no vibrating motors or speakers.

Police Probe Wider Network

Suspicion arose when invigilators noticed one candidate making unusual body movements while struggling to connect because of jammers.

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Police said no paper leak occurred. After the arrests, three unidentified persons abandoned similar devices outside the examination hall. Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said investigators are tracing the suppliers and their possible wider network. All four accused were sent to jail for 14 days.

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