Mumbai Crime: 38-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Mankhurd; Search Underway For 3 Accused

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old man was allegedly attacked and stabbed to death in the Mankhurd area by three men.

According to an IANS report, the deceased, identified as Vilas Hiwale, was attacked after he reportedly shone a torch at a group of people sitting in the dark. The accused have been identified as Rajesh Londhe, Siddharth Londhe, and Sagar Kapsikar.

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Vilas was taken to Sion Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Mankhurd Police have registered a murder case and launched a search for the three accused, who are currently absconding. Police said the accused have a criminal history, and further investigation is underway. Currently, it is unclear whether shining a torch was the actual cause of the stabbing or whether an altercation that followed led to the death of the 38-year-old man.

Meanwhile, in another shocking incidents, the body of the four-year-old boy was discovered in an open drain in the Neelkamal Naka area. Though it was assumed to be a case of accidental drowning, during the initial spot assessment, the police noticed suspicious elements, prompting them to change the direction of their investigation. However, it was found that the toddler's mother’s paramour murdered the child and threw his body into a drain to stage it as an accident.

In Mira Bhayandar, a boy was found murdered inside the lavatory of Shanti Shopping Centre in Mira Road, with the body reportedly discovered in a mutilated condition. According to information from 'Mumbai News', the body was found inside the bathroom of the commercial complex, after which the police were alerted. In Powai, a four-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his father for repeatedly crying for milk. The Powai police arrested the accused, identified as Rajesh Singh (26), on charges of murder.

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