Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old Alcoholic Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Wife And Teen Daughter With Blade In Dahisar; Neighbours Rescue Victims

Mumbai, Dec 02: The Dahisar police have arrested a 37-year-old man after his teen daughter alleged that he tried to kill her and her mother. The 14-year-old lamented that the accused, Hanumant Sonawala, is an alcoholic and used to frequently assault her mother.

Birthday Outing Followed By Violence At Home

According to the FIR, the mother-daughter duo had gone out on November 29 to celebrate the former's birthday. When they returned, Sonawala had allegedly called his relatives to his house and threatened his wife, questioning her character, the FIR added.

Woman Consults Lawyer For Divorce; Tension Escalates

Fed up with the constant harassment, the woman met a lawyer the next day to enquire about divorce proceedings. When she returned late in the evening, an enraged Sonawala again picked up a fight and the woman reportedly expressed her frustration, saying she wanted to sell the house and move to Pune.

Blade Attack While Victims Were Asleep

Around 10 pm, the accused left the house, while the mother-daughter duo went to sleep. The teen said that several hours later, she woke up, feeling a sharp pain in her neck. To her horror, she saw Sonawala armed with a blade and attacking her mother and threatening to kill them, said the FIR. Hearing their cries, the neighbours came to their rescue.

