Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Convicted Of Killing Bandra Pan Shop Owner Over Cigarette Dispute | Representational Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has convicted a 36 driver from Bandra (east) Sameer Khan for having killed a pan shop owner in December 2020 having a shop near Bandra terminus as the deceased refused to give a cigarette on credit.

As per the prosecution case, lodged by Noorjahna Tahwar Khan, mother

of the deceased with Nirmal Nagar police station, her elder son

Mudassir Khan was running a Pan shop at Gate No.18, over bridge of

Bandra Terminus. While her younger son Anas and son in law Farman used

to help him run the shop.

On December 10, 2020, as usual at 5:30, they opened the shop. While

they were arranging things in the shop, Sameer came to the shop and

asked for a cigarette. Farman refused to give him a cigarette on

credit since they had just opened the shop and asked him to pay for

it. This annoyed Sameer and there was scuffle between them.

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Later, Sameer returned with his friend Shehzad alias Sahu Shaikh with

a knife and attacked Mudassir. While Mudassir’s mother and brother

tried to rescue him, Sameer also attacked them. In the scuffle, Sameer

cut Mudassir’s throat and ran away from the place. Mudassir ran for

help, but collapsed and died before he was taken to the police

station.



In his defence Sameer claimed that initially the scuffle took place

between Mudassir, Anas and Farman over parking. Later he claimed that

Farman attacked Sameer with a paver block from behind. Hence in self

defence he reacted during which Mudassir sustained injuries. It was

claimed that the attack was out of sudden provocation and not

preplanned.



The court after considering all the evidence noted that the main cause

of the incident was a quarrel that took place when Farman refused to

give a cigarette on credit. Later, Sameer out of anger slapped Farman

and also scattered articles of the pan shop and left the shop.

Subsequently, Sameer came with his friend and started quarreling with

Mudassir which resulted in scuffle. During the scuffle Sameer stabbed

Mudassir, the court noted.

The court hence rejected the theory of self defence, and said, “it

came on record about the assault at the hands of Farman on the back

side of the head of Sameer. After the alleged assault, had Sameer

immediately reacted that would have been a different thing, but he

went to Behram Nagar and came with the weapon knife which shows his

intention and knowledge in respect of the life threatening attack on

the Noorjahna, Anas and Farman.”



“Furthermore, the proportionate of force used by Sameer against the

informant and two injured certainly not in proportionate and it

exceeds by which death of Mudassir is caused,” the court said while

convicting Sameer. The court meanwhile acquitted his friend Shaikh for

want of evidence.

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