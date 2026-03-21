Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Convicted Of Killing Bandra Pan Shop Owner Over Cigarette Dispute

Mumbai: The sessions court has convicted a 36 driver from Bandra (east) Sameer Khan for having killed a pan shop owner in December 2020 having a shop near Bandra terminus as the deceased refused to give a cigarette on credit.
As per the prosecution case, lodged by Noorjahna Tahwar Khan, mother
of the deceased with Nirmal Nagar police station, her elder son
Mudassir Khan was running a Pan shop at Gate No.18, over bridge of
Bandra Terminus. While her younger son Anas and son in law Farman used
to help him run the shop.
On December 10, 2020, as usual at 5:30, they opened the shop. While
they were arranging things in the shop, Sameer came to the shop and
asked for a cigarette. Farman refused to give him a cigarette on
credit since they had just opened the shop and asked him to pay for
it. This annoyed Sameer and there was scuffle between them.
Later, Sameer returned with his friend Shehzad alias Sahu Shaikh with
a knife and attacked Mudassir. While Mudassir’s mother and brother
tried to rescue him, Sameer also attacked them. In the scuffle, Sameer
cut Mudassir’s throat and ran away from the place. Mudassir ran for
help, but collapsed and died before he was taken to the police
station.
In his defence Sameer claimed that initially the scuffle took place
between Mudassir, Anas and Farman over parking. Later he claimed that
Farman attacked Sameer with a paver block from behind. Hence in self
defence he reacted during which Mudassir sustained injuries. It was
claimed that the attack was out of sudden provocation and not
preplanned.
The court after considering all the evidence noted that the main cause
of the incident was a quarrel that took place when Farman refused to
give a cigarette on credit. Later, Sameer out of anger slapped Farman
and also scattered articles of the pan shop and left the shop.
Subsequently, Sameer came with his friend and started quarreling with
Mudassir which resulted in scuffle. During the scuffle Sameer stabbed
Mudassir, the court noted.
The court hence rejected the theory of self defence, and said, “it
came on record about the assault at the hands of Farman on the back
side of the head of Sameer. After the alleged assault, had Sameer
immediately reacted that would have been a different thing, but he
went to Behram Nagar and came with the weapon knife which shows his
intention and knowledge in respect of the life threatening attack on
the Noorjahna, Anas and Farman.”
“Furthermore, the proportionate of force used by Sameer against the
informant and two injured certainly not in proportionate and it
exceeds by which death of Mudassir is caused,” the court said while
convicting Sameer. The court meanwhile acquitted his friend Shaikh for
want of evidence.
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