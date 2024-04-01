Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old History-Sheeter Sexually Assaults Minor Girl In Local Train

Representative Image

A 35-year-old history-sheeter has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, a TB patient, when she and her father were returning home in a local train after a hospital visit. The accused, whose identity has been withheld, attempted to flee, and was thrashed by fellow travellers. Hence, he has been hospitalised. Once he is discharged, the railway police are likely to arrest him.

The crime occurred on Sunday when the duo had gone to Wadia Hospital. At around 8.23pm, they boarded a Borivali- fast train at Dadar for Jogeshwari where they reside. The teen, who cleared class 10 last year, was seated on the third seat in the general compartment. The accused sat next to the girl, while her father took the seat facing towards his daughter.

When the train reached Bandra, the accused suddenly wrapped his arm around the girl's neck. Despite the opposition from her father and fellow passengers, he attempted to kiss her. Subsequently, they caught hold of him and thrashed him. However, he tried to escape when the train reached Andheri. He was nabbed by the father and others, who then handed him over to the railway police. Since he was injured, the cops admitted him to Cooper Hospital.

Mumbai Central Railway police station Inspector Monali Gharte said, “The accused has a previous history for the same crime. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he relocated to Mumbai a few years ago and resides in Kamathipura. An addict, he sells clothes on footpaths or roadsides. However, the police are waiting for the doctor's report.” The police didn't clarify the substance he abused.

The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty) and 354 (A) (sexual harassment) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act provisions 8 (commits sexual assault) and 18 (attempt to commit an offence).