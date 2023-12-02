 Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old DJ Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For Allegedly Raping Mexican Colleague
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old DJ Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For Allegedly Raping Mexican Colleague

Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old DJ Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For Allegedly Raping Mexican Colleague

The accused sexually exploited the Mexican national on multiple occasions while threatening to sack her if she didn't comply, according to her FIR.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A 35-year-old disc jockey, who is accused of repeatedly raping his Mexican colleague, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, said the Bandra police.

Based on the foreign national's complaint filed on November 27, Pratik Pandey was arrested two days later.

Background of the case

According to the FIR, the duo came into contact through social media in 2017. Pandey offered the woman a DJ job in his party and event organising company. Gradually, they became romantically involved.

In July 2019, the accused allegedly forced himself upon the complainant at his Bandra residence. Thereafter, he sexually exploited her on multiple occasions while threatening to sack her if she didn't comply.

Read Also
Mumbai Actor Denied Bail After Allegedly Raping & Impregnating Woman On Pretext Of Marriage
article-image

Accused continued to harass victim even after his marriage

Even after getting married in 2020, the accused continued to demand sexual favours from the woman and finally terminated her employment in 2022. Later, when Pandey came to know that the aggrieved was in love with another man, he threatened both of them.

In August 2023, he again tried to sexually assault the woman in an auto, according to the FIR.

Victim's advocate, Arbaaz Pathan, said, “Several other foreign women, who faced similar exploitation, have approached us. They are willing to provide statements to the police.” Representing Pandey, Advocate Akshay Gosavi rejected the claim, saying, “The woman suffers from psychological issues, which contributed to her step (of filing the case). This was a consensual affair and she misused the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences).”

Read Also
UP horror! Dancer hired to perform at birthday celebration of property dealer gang raped by 6 men...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old DJ Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For Allegedly Raping Mexican Colleague

Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old DJ Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For Allegedly Raping Mexican Colleague

Mumbai News: 'Operation All Out' In City For A Safe New Year's Eve

Mumbai News: 'Operation All Out' In City For A Safe New Year's Eve

Bombay HC Directs Ministry Of Home Affairs, External Affairs To Attend Hearing On Filmmaker's Plea...

Bombay HC Directs Ministry Of Home Affairs, External Affairs To Attend Hearing On Filmmaker's Plea...

Mumbai: 750 mm Pipeline Burst In Malad Causes Traffic & Water Supply Disruption, 2nd Incident In 2...

Mumbai: 750 mm Pipeline Burst In Malad Causes Traffic & Water Supply Disruption, 2nd Incident In 2...

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's Wife May Challenge NCP's Supriya Sule From Baramati In Lok Sabha Elections

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's Wife May Challenge NCP's Supriya Sule From Baramati In Lok Sabha Elections