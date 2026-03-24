Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Railway Engineer Booked For Posting Wife's Private Photos On Instagram Amid Divorce Row | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mumbai: An incident has come to light in which a man allegedly uploaded his wife's objectionable photos on social media after she filed an application for divorce over his alleged extramarital affairs.



The 31-year-old victim, originally from Rajasthan and currently residing in Malad East, is preparing for the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examination. Her husband, also 31, works as a senior section engineer with Western Railway, with his office located at Khar Road in Bandra East. After their marriage on November 25, 2020, the couple began living in Goregaon West.



According to the FIR, soon after the marriage, the complainant discovered that her husband was involved in an extramarital affair, which led to frequent arguments between them. Following repeated altercations, she moved to her parents' house on August 23, 2024. Subsequently, the accused allegedly visited her parental home, verbally abused her, threatened to commit suicide, and warned that he would implicate her and her family in false cases.



Thereafter, the complainant started living separately. The accused allegedly gained access to her Instagram account, changed her profile details, and began chatting with her friends while impersonating her. When she objected, he allegedly threatened to defame her.

Police said that the accused’s behaviour became more aggressive after she filed for divorce at the Bandra family court in June 2025. On January 15, 2026, he allegedly altered her Instagram profile and uploaded objectionable photos and posts from her account. He also allegedly threatened her over the phone, stating that if she proceeded with the divorce, he would ruin her life and kill her.



Again, on March 18, 2026, the accused allegedly uploaded her private photos with a ‘one-time view’ caption and later deleted them. However, the complainant managed to view the content using another mobile phone.



It is further alleged that the accused defamed the woman by making the photos viral on Instagram. The complaint also states that he sent abusive voice messages to her female friend and her friend's husband, defaming the complainant's character.



Based on her complaint, the Dindoshi police registered an FIR against the accused on March 21 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 351(2), 352, and 356, along with Sections 66C, 66E, and 67A of the Information Technology Act.

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