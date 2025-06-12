 Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Chembur Man Arrested For Stabbing Wife Amid Domestic Dispute; Victim Critical At Sion Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Chembur Man Arrested For Stabbing Wife Amid Domestic Dispute; Victim Critical At Sion Hospital

Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Chembur Man Arrested For Stabbing Wife Amid Domestic Dispute; Victim Critical At Sion Hospital

The Chunabhatti police have arrested Nagesh Devidas Gaikwad, 31, from Ambedkar Chawl, near the railway line bridge, Suman Nagar, Chembur, for allegedly stabbing his wife, Pooja, 31, with intent to kill. Nagesh, who is reportedly addicted to alcohol, attacked Pooja ongoing a domestic dispute. Pooja sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Chunabhatti police arrested a Chembur resident for stabbing his wife following a domestic dispute | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Chunabhatti police have arrested Nagesh Devidas Gaikwad, 31, from Ambedkar Chawl, near the railway line bridge, Suman Nagar, Chembur, for allegedly stabbing his wife, Pooja, 31, with intent to kill.

Nagesh, who is reportedly addicted to alcohol, attacked Pooja ongoing a domestic dispute. Pooja sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

According to police, the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, June 10, at around 4 PM, saw Nagesh allegedly plunge a knife into Pooja's stomach. The couple's children alerted Pooja's mother, Surekha Ashok Vijagar, 52, who lives nearby. Surekha rushed to Pooja's home and immediately took her daughter to Sion Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime News: 3 Minor Girls Molested By Watchman In Parel; Accused Arrested By Bhoiwada Police
article-image

Police reports indicate that Nagesh, a laborer with a history of registered cases at the Chunabhatti Police Station, frequently quarrelled with and physically abused Pooja due to his alcohol dependency. Pooja herself worked caring for young children.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Slides Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Spike Adds Pressure On Currency
Rupee Slides Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Spike Adds Pressure On Currency
Iran's Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC head Hossein Salami Killed In Israel's Preemptive Strikes 'Operation Rising Lion': Reports
Iran's Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC head Hossein Salami Killed In Israel's Preemptive Strikes 'Operation Rising Lion': Reports
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points

The Chunabhatti Police have registered a case against Nagesh under Section 109 and 109 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash

AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy...

Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative From Mumbai Among Air India Crew Members...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative From Mumbai Among Air India Crew Members...

Air India's London-Bound Flight AIC129 Returns To Mumbai: FlightRadar24

Air India's London-Bound Flight AIC129 Returns To Mumbai: FlightRadar24