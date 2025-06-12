Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Chembur Man Arrested For Stabbing Wife Amid Domestic Dispute; Victim Critical At Sion Hospital

Chunabhatti police arrested a Chembur resident for stabbing his wife following a domestic dispute | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Chunabhatti police have arrested Nagesh Devidas Gaikwad, 31, from Ambedkar Chawl, near the railway line bridge, Suman Nagar, Chembur, for allegedly stabbing his wife, Pooja, 31, with intent to kill.

Nagesh, who is reportedly addicted to alcohol, attacked Pooja ongoing a domestic dispute. Pooja sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

According to police, the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, June 10, at around 4 PM, saw Nagesh allegedly plunge a knife into Pooja's stomach. The couple's children alerted Pooja's mother, Surekha Ashok Vijagar, 52, who lives nearby. Surekha rushed to Pooja's home and immediately took her daughter to Sion Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Police reports indicate that Nagesh, a laborer with a history of registered cases at the Chunabhatti Police Station, frequently quarrelled with and physically abused Pooja due to his alcohol dependency. Pooja herself worked caring for young children.

The Chunabhatti Police have registered a case against Nagesh under Section 109 and 109 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.