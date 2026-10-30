Mumbai Crime: 3 Youths Arrested For Triple Riding, Performing Stunts And Flouting Traffic Rules Near CSMT | VIDEO

Viral video of three youths riding without helmets and allegedly jumping traffic signals leads to police action in Mumbai | X - @KKMishraOffice

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: Three youths landed in police custody after openly challenging traffic rules in Mumbai and claiming that no laws applied to them.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Shakir Manihar (19), a student residing near Rathi Mehboob Subhani Masjid, Allanpur Chawl, Kurla (West), and Dilshad Ramzan Ali Khan (20), a Zepto delivery executive residing near Rathi Fish Market, Shivdi Cross Road, Mehndi Nagar Chawl, Shivdi. The identity and details of the third accused are yet to be established.

*BEFORE & AFTER IMPACT |* MUMBAI POLICE Before: Three persons were seen riding an Activa scooter triple-seat without helmets and making fun on CST Station Road. After: Mumbai Police took swift action and arrested all three persons. 👏 Kudos to Mumbai Police for taking action! https://t.co/6dYOY3r3Ob — Krishna Kant Mishra (@KKMishraOffice) October 30, 2026

Incident Captured In Viral Video

The incident took place late at night on October 26 on DN Road, opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station, where the three youths were spotted riding a single motorcycle. None of them was wearing a helmet.

The trio was allegedly seen making dramatic, film-style statements while riding the motorcycle, claiming that they were in Mumbai, that no rules or laws applied to them and that the entire city belonged to them. They were also recording a video while blatantly violating traffic regulations.

The video went viral on social media, prompting the police to take action. According to police sources, the video was uploaded on an Instagram account and subsequently shared by a Twitter account named 'Sakal Hindu Samaj'. After the video came to the notice of the Azad Maidan Traffic Division, senior officers directed a police constable to initiate legal action.

Police Trace Accused Through Social Media

Police Constable Abhimanyu Patil (31), attached to the Azad Maidan Traffic Division, was assigned to investigate the matter. He joined the Mumbai Police force in 2017 and has been posted at the Azad Maidan Traffic Division since 2025.

According to the complaint, the Instagram account on which the reel was uploaded was examined. The police traced some individuals from Kurla who were connected to the account and questioned them to obtain information about the youths seen in the video. Based on the information received, the three accused were traced and taken into custody.

The video showed the trio riding triple-seat without helmets and allegedly performing stunts while jumping traffic signals. They were also heard making threatening and abusive remarks, claiming that nobody could issue them a traffic challan and that the entire Mumbai belonged to them.

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Three Arrested, Released After Notices

The Azad Maidan police registered a case against the three youths under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous and reckless driving, triple-seat riding and other traffic violations. All three were arrested on October 29 and subsequently served notices before being released. Further investigation is underway.

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