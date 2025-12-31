 Mumbai Crime: 3 Young Drivers Booked For Rash And Negligent Driving On Coastal Road
Marine Drive Police have booked three young drivers for rash and negligent driving on Mumbai’s Coastal Road after intercepting high-speed cars late at night. The accused were taken into custody and a case has been registered.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Three young drivers were booked by Marine Drive Police for rash and negligent driving on Mumbai’s Coastal Road | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 31: Three young car drivers were booked by Marine Drive Police for rash and negligent driving on the Coastal Road after they were allegedly found speeding dangerously and endangering lives late at night.

The accused have been identified as Avyay Mukesh Kothari (20), a student and resident of Lodha Costiera, Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill; Neel Ketan Sanghvi (20), a student and resident of Malabar Hill; and Sahil Jhanvi Hinduja (18), a student and resident of Gulmohar Market, Andheri West.

Police receive alert during night patrol

According to police, on December 31, 2025, a traffic officer on night rider duty reported for duty at 8:00 pm at the Marine Drive Traffic Division.

While patrolling his jurisdiction, he received a wireless call stating that a few motorists were indulging in rash driving on the southbound Coastal Road near N S Road and that police assistance was required.

Vehicles found speeding recklessly

Acting on the information, the officer immediately rushed to the spot and alerted Marine Drive Police Station, seeking additional support. Upon reaching the location, police observed several cars being driven at high speed in a reckless and negligent manner, posing a serious threat to the lives of the drivers themselves as well as other road users.

Cars intercepted and drivers detained

Police teams stopped the vehicles and pulled them over to the side of the road. The vehicles involved were identified as an Audi car (TN-02 BP-7090), a Ford car (MH-04 HU-0028) and a BMW car (MH-03 EV-2007).

Accused brought to police station

On questioning, the drivers identified themselves as Avyay Mukesh Kothari (20), Neel Ketan Sanghvi (20) and Sahil Jhanvi Hinduja (18). The three drivers, along with their vehicles, were taken into custody and brought to Marine Drive Police Station for further action.

Incident occurred late night on December 30

Police stated that the incident occurred at around 11:30 pm on December 30, 2025, when the accused allegedly drove their cars at excessive speed in a careless and dangerous manner on the Coastal Road, thereby endangering public safety.

Case registered, investigation underway

Based on the complaint filed on behalf of the government, Marine Drive Police have registered a case against the three accused and initiated legal proceedings under relevant sections for rash and negligent driving. Further investigation is underway.

