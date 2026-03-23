Mumbai Crime: 3 Students Duped Of ₹18.58 Lakh In Fake MBBS, BAMS Admission Scam; Powai Police Register Case

Powai police crack down on fake NEET counselling racket that cheated students of lakhs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 23: Three students were allegedly duped of Rs 18.58 lakh on the pretext of securing admissions to MBBS and BAMS courses. The Powai police have registered an FIR against three individuals and others for cheating.

Fraud through fake counselling service

According to the police, Shifa Khan, 21, who had cleared the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), was searching online for medical admissions. During her search, she came across an Instagram profile named ‘Eduvio NEET Counselling’, which advertised assistance for medical admissions along with a contact number.

After she contacted the number, the fraudsters called her to their offices in Powai and Andheri. Initially, they collected money under the pretext of counselling. Later, they called her to an office in Vashi, claiming that her admission was almost confirmed, and took additional money from her.

Accused used fake identities

The accused allegedly used fake names such as Ronit, Krushna, and Aditya Kumar. Their real identities have been identified as Nasir Shaikh, Khare, and Arvind Aaragonda. They assured the victim that they would secure her admission in a reputed college and collected Rs 1.49 lakh from her father, Sayyad Masood Khan, 52.

More victims come to light

Subsequently, Shifa and her father discovered that the accused had similarly cheated two other students of Rs 2.95 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh, respectively.

Although the accused returned a small portion of the money, the remaining amount was not refunded. After realising that it was a scam, Sayyad Khan approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on this, the Powai police registered an FIR on March 21.

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Links to similar case in Hyderabad

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had used fake identities and were also involved in a similar case registered at Madhura Nagar police station in Hyderabad.

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