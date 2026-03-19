Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 54-Year-Old Malad Homemaker Duped Of ₹16.15 Lakh In Fake Trading App Scam; Case Registered

Malad homemaker loses over ₹16 lakh after investing through fraudulent trading app promoted in WhatsApp group | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 19: A 54-year-old homemaker from Malad West has been cheated of Rs 16.15 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured her through a WhatsApp group into investing in a fake stock trading platform promising high returns.

WhatsApp group used to build trust

According to the FIR, the victim was automatically added to a WhatsApp group named “The Brave PathD69” between December 2025 and March 2026. The group had over 100 members and was allegedly operated by multiple admins posing as representatives of “Citadel Securities,” including individuals identifying themselves as “Shyam Rajan” and “Vaidehyi Deshmukh.”

The group regularly shared stock market tips and encouraged members to invest in trading for high profits. One of the admins conducted online training sessions, which further built credibility. The victim, believing the scheme to be genuine, followed their instructions.

Fake app and initial withdrawals

She was later directed to download a trading application named “CITAPRO” through a link and was asked to register by submitting personal details, including her mobile number and Aadhaar information. As instructed by the accused, she began transferring money to various bank accounts.

Initially, the victim was able to withdraw small amounts, Rs 6,090 and Rs 75,000, which increased her trust in the platform. Encouraged by this, she continued investing larger sums, eventually transferring a total of Rs 16.15 lakh.

Withdrawal blocked, fraud uncovered

The app later displayed a profit of Rs 88 lakh in her account. However, when she attempted to withdraw Rs 18 lakh on March 17, 2026, she was asked to pay Rs 5 lakh as a “large amount channel activation” fee. When she expressed inability to pay, the accused stopped responding, raising suspicion.

Case registered, probe underway

Realising that she had been cheated, the victim contacted the cybercrime helpline (1930) on March 18 and registered a complaint. Police said the accused used fake identities, WhatsApp groups, and a fraudulent trading app to gain the victim’s trust and siphon money.

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A case has been registered against unknown persons at the Central Region Cyber Police Station, and further investigation is underway. Authorities have urged citizens to be cautious of unsolicited investment groups and fake trading apps that promise unrealistic returns.

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