Mumbai Crime: 3 Pose As BMC Officials, Extort ₹19,500 From Ghatkopar Businessman For 'Smoking Inside Rickshaw'; Arrested

Representational image |

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident from Mumbai, Kherwadi police have arrested three Powai residents for allegedly posing as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and extorting Rs 19,500 from a businessman after accusing him of 'smoking inside an auto-rickshaw'.

The accused have been identified as Amit Kulaye (34), Sudheer Pujari (32) and Vinod Sadar (36). They were arrested on Wednesday with the assistance of the Powai police detection team led by Assistant Inspector Pranod Mane, reported Times of India.

Details On The Incident

According to police, the incident took place on May 25 when complainant Jubin Shah, 37, a businessman from Ghatkopar East, was travelling home in an auto-rickshaw. At around 10.45 am, when the vehicle reached Hans Bhugra Junction on the Western Express Highway, near the Vakola bridge in Bandra East, two men riding motorcycles allegedly stopped the auto.

Also Watch:

The two men reportedly introduced themselves as BMC officials and accused Shah of smoking inside the rickshaw. They allegedly told him that he had violated civic rules and would have to pay a fine.

Shah reportedly asked the men to show their identity cards. However, instead of providing identification, the accused allegedly warned him against questioning them and pointed towards another man who had arrived on a second motorcycle.

Police said the trio claimed that the third man was their senior officer and demanded Rs 19,500 from Shah as a penalty. They allegedly asked him to accompany them to a police station before later leaving the spot.

How Police Traced The Accused?

Following the incident, Shah approached the Kherwadi police, who registered an FIR on August 28. Cops then examined CCTV footage from the area and used technical surveillance to identify and trace the suspects to Powai.

Based on the investigation, police arrested Kulaye, Pujari and Sadar. Police said that a portion of the allegedly extorted money had already been spent. The cops recovered Rs 10,850 from the accused and seized two motorcycles allegedly used during the incident.

The three accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody for two days. Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether the accused were involved in similar incidents or had targeted other commuters by impersonating civic officials.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/