Mumbai Crime: 3 Minors Detained For Killing 55-Year-Old Footpath Sleeper Over Matchbox Refusal In Dharavi

Three minors held for killing footpath sleeper in Dharavi | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 28: The Dharavi police detained three minors for allegedly murdering a 55-year-old man in Dharavi on March 23. After detaining them, the police produced the accused before the Juvenile Court.

Victim yet to be identified

The police said that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. He was sleeping on the footpath when the minors asked him for a matchbox, which he refused to give them. The accused were allegedly drug addicts and attacked him with a sharp object, resulting in his death.

Victim found unconscious during patrol

At around 7.45 am on March 23, Police Inspector Sangita Mane found a man lying unconscious while she was on patrol. He was spotted on a footpath near the Dharavi T-junction on the Sion-Bandra Link Road, close to an electric pole.

The man had sustained severe injuries to his head, forehead, right ear and the area behind the ear. Both his eyes were swollen and had turned dark. He was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital in an ambulance. Although he was alive at the time of admission, he was declared dead at 10.10 am during treatment.

Evidence recovered from crime scene

At the scene, the police recovered a blood-stained paver block, which was seized as evidence. Doctors stated that the cause of death was a severe blow to the head with a heavy object.

Details of the deceased and investigation

The FIR stated that the deceased was wearing an orange-coloured jacket, a white shirt and blue trousers. He was of medium build and had a black-and-white beard.

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The Dharavi police initially registered a case of murder against an unidentified person and launched an investigation. During the probe, they detained two minors from Nirmal Nagar in Bandra (East).

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