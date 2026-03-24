Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To death By Minor In Santacruz Brawl; Accused Sent To Juvenile Custody | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly killed by one of his friends in Santacruz West on Sunday. Police said that an altercation broke out between the deceased and his friends, during which a person from another group stabbed him with a knife. The deceased has been identified as Prem Harijan, who had recently appeared for his Class 10 examinations. The accused, identified as Faizan, was arrested and has been sent to juvenile custody, police said.

According to the police, Prem was a resident of Santacruz West, while the accused Faizan resides in Khar Danda. The incident occurred at around 8:15 pm near Harba Mauli Bridge in Juhu Koliwada, Santacruz West. The accused allegedly stabbed Prem on the left side of his chest.

Additionally, the accused attacked Prem’s friend, Harsh Jha, who sustained injuries to the left side of his waist and the back of his left thigh. Police said the accused also attempted to kill Jha.

Prem’s father, Omprakash Harijan, 42, who works as a cleaning staff member, filed a complaint. Based on his complaint, the police on Monday registered a case of murder and attempted murder against Faizan, who is a labourer.

Police said that one of the deceased’s friends had informed him about a dispute with another group. Prem then went with his friend to meet the group from Khar Danda, where a physical fight broke out between them. When local residents intervened and asked them to leave the area, Prem and his friends moved towards a nearby bridge, where Faizan allegedly attacked him.

Prem was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

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