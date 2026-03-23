Navi Mumbai News: 14-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Ghansoli; Police Probe Exam Stress And Other Possible Causes

A 14-year-old school student allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Ghansoli on March 20, with the reason behind the extreme step yet to be ascertained. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 14-year-old school student allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Ghansoli on March 20, with the reason behind the extreme step yet to be ascertained. He was rushed to a municipal hospital in Vashi after being found hanging at home, where doctors declared him dead.

Deceased Identified

The deceased has been identified as Preet Hareram Rankar, a resident of Rankar Aali in Ghansoli village. According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening when the boy was alone at home. He allegedly used a towel to hang himself from a curtain rod located between the kitchen and hall.

At around 6 pm, when his parents returned home, they found him in a hanging condition and immediately shifted him to the hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

Accidental Death Report Filed

Rabale police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an investigation into the case. “The exact cause behind the suicide is still unclear. We are examining all possible angles, including academic stress, school-related issues, and any disputes with friends,” said Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant.

Police said no complaint has been filed by the family so far. The boy’s mother, Bhavana Rankar, informed the police about the incident.

Officials suspect that exam-related stress could be one of the possible reasons, though no conclusion has been reached yet. The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of senior officers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/