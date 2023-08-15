 Mumbai Crime: 3 Held For Stealing Manhole Cover
Investigations revealed that the three were previously involved in a similar crime

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: 3 Held For Stealing Manhole Cover | representative pic/ Pexels

Mumbai: The Vakola police have arrested three individuals for allegedly stealing a manhole cover. An iron manhole cover was stolen from Vakola Bridge by an unknown person on August 11, following which the police started an investigation by registering a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. After scanning the CCTV footage and setting a trap, the accused, Anil Varma, 34, Anil Kewat, 27, and Shehanwaj Shaikh, 26, were arrested. Investigations revealed that the three were previously involved in a similar crime at Kurla and other places in Mumbai.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of senior police inspector Prakash Khandekar, Assistant police inspector Sachin Atul and his team.

Read Also
Mumbai News: More Sturdy Nets to Cover Manholes 
article-image

