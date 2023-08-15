Mumbai Crime: 3 Held For Stealing Manhole Cover | representative pic/ Pexels

Mumbai: The Vakola police have arrested three individuals for allegedly stealing a manhole cover. An iron manhole cover was stolen from Vakola Bridge by an unknown person on August 11, following which the police started an investigation by registering a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. After scanning the CCTV footage and setting a trap, the accused, Anil Varma, 34, Anil Kewat, 27, and Shehanwaj Shaikh, 26, were arrested. Investigations revealed that the three were previously involved in a similar crime at Kurla and other places in Mumbai.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of senior police inspector Prakash Khandekar, Assistant police inspector Sachin Atul and his team.

