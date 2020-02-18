Mumbai Crime: 3 arrested for robbing donation boxes from temples, mosques

Mumbai: Kasturba Marg Police arrested three men including a father-son duo for looting the donation box installed at temples. The arrested trio were autorickshaw drivers by day and thieves at night, which was their main occupation, said police. The trio was arrested late on Saturday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

After three burglaries were reported in western suburban areas like Kandivli, Borivli (E) and Dahisar, police made a special team to nab the accused. Accordingly, police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage from the spot.

Interestingly, when police checked the footage near Dahisar toll plaza, they noticed an autorickshaw minutes after the incident. The autorickshaw had words ‘Kalu Bai Prasann’ written on it. Police noted the number and sought details from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), and traced the accused.

The accused trio, identified as Murtuza Husain Shaikh, his son Aqueeb Murtuza Shaikh, 21, and Yaseen Khan, 21, all autorickshaw drivers, used to loot temples and mosques only on Mondays or Tuesdays owing to the increase in crowd on weekends.

Moreover, the arrested trio would not use their own autorickshaw for committing the crime, but would steal one just to commit the robbery.