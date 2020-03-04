Mumbai Crime: 28-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh arrested for sending obscene photos to celebrity dermatologist

On Monday, Oshiwara police arrested a 28-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for sending obscene photos and messages to celebrity dermatologist in 2019.
According to Hindustan Times, the accused who hails from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh harassed the dermatologist after posing as a patient. The accused harassed the dermatologist by calling on her phone at her clinic. Shocked by the behaviour, the dermatologist blocked the accused's number and filed a complaint with the police.
Acting on the complaint cops started investigating the matter and traced accused to Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Cops then arrested the accused. The initial probe revealed that the accused is unemployed and had been sending lewd messages to the dermatologist from April 2019 till July 2019.
Earlier in February, a 50-year-old doctor was booked for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a woman lab technician in Bandra. The doctor was booked under sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) among others of the Indian Penal Code after the 27-year-old woman filed a complaint.
