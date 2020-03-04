Mumbai Crime: 28-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh arrested for sending obscene photos to celebrity dermatologist

On Monday, Oshiwara police arrested a 28-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for sending obscene photos and messages to celebrity dermatologist in 2019.

According to Hindustan Times, the accused who hails from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh harassed the dermatologist after posing as a patient. The accused harassed the dermatologist by calling on her phone at her clinic. Shocked by the behaviour, the dermatologist blocked the accused's number and filed a complaint with the police.