Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting Woman On Foot Overbridge At Borivali Railway Station

Mumbai, March 12: The Borivali railway police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old woman at Borivali railway station.

According to the police, the accused allegedly grabbed the woman from behind and attempted to touch her inappropriately while she was walking on the foot overbridge. The incident occurred on March 9.

Accused identified and arrested

The accused has been identified as Pushpak Sabale, 28, a resident of Kandivali West who works at a camera company in Vasai.

Incident occurred late at night

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim resides in Borivali West and works with a private company in Virar. The incident occurred on Monday at around 11.30 pm when she was returning home from work. The woman was travelling in the Virar–Churchgate local train in the first-class compartment.

She alighted at platform number 7 at Borivali railway station and took the foot overbridge to walk towards platform number 2.

Woman escapes and attempts to alert commuters

At that time, the accused suddenly approached her from behind and grabbed her. He held her tightly and attempted to touch her inappropriately. However, she gathered the courage to free herself from his grasp and ran away.

The accused then went to platform number 2 and boarded a local train that had halted there. The woman also boarded the same train and tried to chase him to alert commuters or inform the police. However, he jumped onto the railway tracks from the other side of the train and managed to escape.

Police track accused through CCTV footage

Subsequently, the woman approached the Borivali railway police and filed a complaint against him. The police registered a molestation case and launched a manhunt.

After examining several CCTV footage, the police traced the accused and arrested him at his workplace in Vasai.

