Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Man Missing From Shivajinagar; Family Alleges Kidnapping Over Suspected Affair

Shivajinagar Police investigate the disappearance of a 27-year-old man amid allegations of abduction and threats | Representative Image

Mumbai, May 8: A 27-year-old man has mysteriously gone missing from Mumbai’s Shivajinagar area, with his family alleging that he may have been abducted and possibly murdered over a suspected illicit relationship. The Shivajinagar Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Family files complaint after man goes missing

According to police sources, the complainant, Gurabbir Ragiruddin Shaikh (37), who works as a delivery boy and lives with his family in a rented house in Mumbai Central, approached the police after his younger brother, Aurangzeb Samiruddin Shaikh (27), went missing three days ago.

His mobile phone has remained switched off since then. A missing person report had already been filed at Shivajinagar Police Station.

Family suspects dispute linked to alleged affair

In his complaint, Gurabbir alleged that Aurangzeb was suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with the wife of his elder brother Wasim, identified as Simmi Shaikh.

Due to this alleged affair, tensions had reportedly been brewing between Aurangzeb and Simmi’s brother, Avesh, for quite some time. Wasim and Simmi are currently believed to be in their native village in Bihar.

Alleged threats and chilling phone call

The complaint further states that on May 5, 2026, Wasim informed the family over the phone that Avesh had taken Aurangzeb with him on some pretext. Shortly thereafter, Avesh allegedly called and claimed that he had “cut and disposed of” Aurangzeb, leaving the family terrified.

Wasim also reportedly told the family that Avesh had earlier threatened to kill Aurangzeb and had warned his younger brother to stay alert. However, Aurangzeb allegedly ignored the warning. The family claims they have also received threats for approaching the police regarding the matter.

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Police launch investigation into disappearance

After searching for Aurangzeb in Shivajinagar, Mankhurd and at relatives’ homes without success, the family alleged that on May 4, around 3 pm, Avesh and his associates abducted him from the Shivajinagar-Govandi area.

They fear he may have been harmed. Based on the complaint, Shivajinagar Police have registered an FIR and are conducting further investigations into the disappearance.

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