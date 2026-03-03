 Mumbai Crime: 24-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law While Trying To Settle Family Dispute In Vile Parle
Mumbai Crime: 24-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law While Trying To Settle Family Dispute In Vile Parle

A 24-year-old man, Sagar Gupta, was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law, Akash Maurya, during a domestic dispute in Vile Parle East, Mumbai. The altercation began over a family argument, escalated despite intervention, and led to Sagar’s death at V.N. Desai Hospital. Police have registered a murder case and are investigating.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: 24-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law While Trying To Settle Family Dispute In Vile Parle | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law following a domestic dispute in Vile Parle East late Sunday night. The case has been registered at the Airport Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

About The Incident

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Gupta (24), a resident of Shastri Nagar, Vile Parle East. According to the complaint lodged by his mother, Anita Manoj Gupta (42), a homemaker, the incident occurred on March 1 between 10 pm and 10:30 pm at the residence of her married daughter.

Police said Anita Gupta's eldest daughter, Mamta (26), got married in 2021 to Akash Maurya who resides in the same locality.

In her complaint, Anita alleged that her son-in-law Akash is addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with her daughter Mamta. Family members would often intervene to pacify the disputes.

On Sunday night, Sagar had gone to his sister Mamta’s house around 10 pm. Shortly thereafter, Akash returned home and questioned Mamta about dinner. When she informed him that no dinner had been prepared, he allegedly became enraged, started arguing with her, and physically assaulted her by pulling her hair.

Seeing this, Anita's brother Sagar intervened to protect his sister. The argument escalated into a physical fight between the two men. Despite attempts by Mamta, Anita, and neighbours — including a local resident identified as Chetan Batle — to defuse the situation, the altercation intensified and spilled outside the house.

During the scuffle, Akash allegedly stabbed Sagar on the left side of his neck with a sharp weapon. Sagar began bleeding profusely and soon collapsed. Family members and local youths rushed him to V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz East, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case of murder and other related offences against Akash Maurya. He has been booked under Section 103(1) and other applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Further investigation is underway.

Police officials said efforts are on to apprehend the accused and ascertain the exact sequence of events.

