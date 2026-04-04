Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting Women On Link Road In Malad West While Riding Scooter On Wrong Side

Mumbai police arrest accused for repeated molestation incidents targeting women on Malad’s Link Road | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 4: The Bangur Nagar police have arrested an individual for allegedly molesting women who were walking along the roadside. The accused reportedly rode a scooter on the wrong side of the road and suddenly stopped near the victims, touching them inappropriately on Link Road in Malad West.

The accused has been identified as Mukhtar Khan, 25, a resident of the Aarey area in Goregaon East, and unemployed. So far, four similar cases have been registered against him at Bangur Nagar and Samta Nagar police stations.

Accused targeted women while riding wrong side

Police said the accused used to ride his scooter on the wrong side of the road “for fun” and, while doing so, would inappropriately touch women. The investigation revealed that he had committed similar offences multiple times.

One such incident occurred on March 30 between 1:30 am and 5:44 am, when a 23-year-old woman was walking near Goregaon Sports Club on Link Road in Malad West. The accused, wearing a black-and-white helmet, rode a white-coloured scooter on the wrong side, stopped near her, and touched her inappropriately.

CCTV footage leads to arrest

The woman filed a complaint against an unidentified individual, following which the Bangur Nagar police registered a molestation case and initiated an investigation.

Police examined CCTV footage of the nearby Goregaon Sports Club and surrounding areas, including Malad, Goregaon and Aarey. The footage helped identify the accused as a resident of Mayur Nagar in Aarey. Based on the findings, the police laid a trap and arrested him.

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Multiple cases registered against accused

Further investigation revealed that two similar cases had been registered at Bangur Nagar police station and one at Samta Nagar police station earlier. The court has remanded the accused to police custody for four days.

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