Foreign Woman's Viral Video Leads To Arrest Of Two Men For Stalking, Molestation In Mumbai

The Agripada police have arrested two men for allegedly stalking and molesting a foreign woman in central Mumbai after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Agripada police have arrested two men for allegedly stalking and molesting a foreign woman in central Mumbai after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Mansukhkumar Chandkishor Sharma and 20-year-old Gulshankumar Naresh Sharma.

Victim Posted Video on Instagram

According to the police officials, the victim had posted a video on her Instagram account showing two unidentified men allegedly following and harassing her in Mumbai. The video came to the notice of the Agripada police on February 27.

When contacted by the police, the woman informed them that the incident had occurred on February 22 at around 5 pm near the Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Dhobi Ghat and Saat Rasta areas of Mumbai.

Case Under BNS Registered

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 74, 78(1)(p), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Multiple police teams were formed to trace the suspects. Investigators analysed the viral video, scanned CCTV footage from the area, and conducted local inquiries.

During the probe, police identified one of the accused as a construction worker employed at a site in the Malabar Hill area. Gulshankumar was taken into custody on February 28 and was later arrested after his involvement in the offence was confirmed. A court remanded him to police custody till March 4.

Meanwhile, the prime accused, Mansukhkumar, had allegedly fled to his native village in Bihar. A police team tracked him down and arrested him on March 1. He was also remanded to police custody till March 4.

Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/