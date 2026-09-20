Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Man Takes ₹60K Loan, Loses ₹56 Lakh After Scammers Threaten To Leak Morphed Photos | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man who was in need of money came across an online loan app and applied for a loan of Rs 60,000. Later, despite having cleared the loan amount, the scammers induced the victim to pay more money. They also gained access to the victim's mobile phone gallery and obscenely morphed photographs of his relatives and forced him to pay over Rs 56 lakh in over 250 online transactions in a span of around 18 months.



According to the police, the victim hails from Nanded. The ordeal began in March 2025 when the victim came across an advertisement for an online loan app on his Facebook and Instagram feeds. Facing a temporary financial crunch, the victim downloaded the app and applied for a loan of Rs 60,000. While the app approved the request, it disbursed only Rs 50,000 into his account after deducting processing fees.

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The victim repaid the full loan amount of Rs 60,000 along with interest within eight days. However, a month later, representatives of the loan app contacted him demanding an additional repayment of Rs 60,000. When the victim refused and provided proof of his prior payment, the cybercriminals resorted to severe blackmail. They accessed his phone's gallery and contact list through permissions harvested during installation, morphed his personal photos into obscene images, and sent them to his WhatsApp number.



Terrified of social defamation, the victim initially transferred Rs 20,000. Exploiting his fear, the extortionists escalated their tactics by morphing pictures of his friends and family members. Between March 2025 and September 5, 2026, the scammers continuously threatened the youth using multiple untraceable mobile numbers. Over a year and a half, the victim was coerced into executing 255 separate financial transactions, depleting his family’s savings of Rs 56 lakh across multiple bank accounts. The cyber police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

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