Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Cuts Friend’s Hair In Versova, Films Act Over Boyfriend Row; FIR Against 3

Versova police register case after woman allegedly cuts friend’s hair and records video over jealousy | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 26: A 21-year-old woman allegedly cut the hair of her 20-year-old female friend by force and recorded a video of the act. She is said to have done so because her boyfriend had praised the friend’s hair. The incident occurred in Versova, Andheri West, on March 25. The Versova police registered a case against three persons on the same day.

Friendship and misunderstanding

According to the FIR, the complainant is a resident of Versova, Andheri West, and a student. Through a common friend, she became friends with a 21-year-old girl and her boyfriend. The boy used to chat with the complainant via Instagram.

During his conversations with her girlfriend, he reportedly praised the complainant's hair and expressed a desire to meet her. However, the complainant and the boy were only friends and did not share any romantic relationship.

Earlier visit and suspicion

On March 7, the accused girl visited the complainant’s residence and checked her mobile phone. She did not find any inappropriate chats between the complainant and her boyfriend. She then thanked the complainant and left.

Hair cutting incident

On March 25, the complainant was at home with her maid. The maid slept in her room. At around 12:30 am, the doorbell rang. The complainant assumed it might be her ice cream delivery. However, upon opening the door, she found the accused girl along with two female friends standing in the passage.

The accused girl allegedly pulled the complainant out of her flat and began cutting her hair with scissors, while her two friends recorded the incident.

When the complainant resisted, Layba said, “Hair, hair, not hair,” and allegedly threatened to make the video go viral. The accused told her to do whatever she wanted, took some of the cut hair with her, and left the building.

Complaint and police action

In her complaint, she stated, “Her friend and her two friends illegally entered the building and rang the doorbell. She misunderstood that I was in a relationship with her boyfriend, and cut my hair.”

The victim subsequently filed a complaint against her friend and her two friends at the Versova police station. The Versova police said that the individuals involved are known to make social media reels, and they are investigating whether the act was a stunt or carried out with any other intention.

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FIR registered under BNS

The Versova police registered an FIR against Layba and her two unidentified friends under Sections 329(3) and 329(4) (criminal trespass and house trespass), 351(2) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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